WWE Star Seth Rollins Goes Viral in Mschf’s Big Red Boots for Fashion-forward Wrestling Stomping Match

The Big Red Boots sold out quickly Thursday, and are already selling for a hefty markup on resale websites.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Seth “Freakin” Rollins attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Seth “Freakin” Rollins attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

Mschf’s viral red boots have infiltrated the WWE.

On Monday, WWE star Seth Rollins faced off in a match against The Miz and Austin Theory. Rollins came out victorious in the match after first defeating Austin Theory, then beating The Miz with his signature “Curb Stomp” finisher, this time involving his red Mschf boots.

On Instagram, Twitter and TikTok Mschf’s red boots have taken the internet by storm.

The boots were created by the Brooklyn-based brand, and were inspired by the Japanese video game and anime character Astro boy and his signature red boots. The viral boots, called the “Big Red Boot,” have become a hot topic on the internet.

The boots, $350, sold out quickly on mschf.com on Thursday, and are now available on resale sites, such as Grailed, StockX and GOAT, with price points going up to $2,500.

So far, they have only been seen on a handful of influencers and celebrities. The brand has issued a statement saying the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.” The shoes have also spawned more than their share of Internet memes ahead of their launch.

TikTok fashion influencer and IMG model Wisdom Kaye recently donned the boots in an Instagram post with a pair of purple wide-legged trousers, a graphic print Marcelo Burlon County of Milan shirt and a Louis Vuitton brown monogram print hold-all bag. Kaye captioned the photo, “Hot take: I LOVE these wtf.”

For his WWE match, Rollins literally came out stomping in the boots before finally striking a pose after a round of applause. Comments on the pro-wrestler’s Instagram included users saying things like “Astro Boy is here” and “Everybody else can take the boots off now, he wins.”

In a post on the WWE’s Instagram account, they also referred to Rollins in a caption as a “fashion icon.”

