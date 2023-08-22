Sha’Carri Richardson Makes History With Women’s 100-meter Title at World Athletics Championships 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson is officially one of the fastest women in the world. On Monday, the athlete won the women’s 100-meter title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a new personal best time of 10.65 seconds.

The 23-year-old’s time set a new record for the women’s 100-meter at the world championships, beating the previous time made by Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .02 seconds and putting her 0.16 seconds behind the world record of 10.49 set in 1988 by Florence Griffith-Joyner, who died in 1998.

Sha’Carri Richardson during Day Four of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Aug. 22 in Budapest, Hungary. Getty Images for World Athletics

Nike congratulated Richardson for her historic victory. “She’s not back. She’s better. Congratulations on your first world title, @carririchardson_. You have the heart of a champion and the medal to match,” the brand shared on social media. Nike has sponsored Richardson since 2019.

The news of Richardson’s triumphant comeback also marks the latest time an American has won the women’s 100-meter world title. Tori Bowie, the track and field athlete who suddenly passed away in April, previously won the renowned title in 2017.

“This journey for me, from since I first came on the professional level [in 2019] to now is just knowing that no matter what happens, you never lose sight of yourself,” Richardson told NBC Sports. “Never lose sight of your faith. Always remember why you started.”

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrating her win during the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Aug. 21 in Budapest, Hungary. Getty Images

Richardson initially made headlines back in 2021 during the U.S. Olympic trials, after she failed a marijuana drug test. Although the substance isn’t considered a performance-enhancing drug, Richardson was let go from Team USA. It was later revealed that at the time, Richardson was grieving the unexpected loss of her biological mother, who died during the Olympic trials in Oregon that same year.