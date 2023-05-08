×
Shakira Wears Cutout Little Black Dress by David Koma at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023

The singer received the first Latin Woman of the Year award at the inaugural ceremony.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music on May 6 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira and Thalía
Shakira and Thalía
Shakira chose an edgy little black dress to accept the first Latin Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards on Saturday in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Colombian singer arrived in a strapless black minidress with edgy leather details, including a fastening strap along her chest and around her legs.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music on May 6 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music. Christopher Polk for Billboard

The David Koma dress, from the brand’s resort 2023 collection, also featured a sheer-detailed cutout. She completed her look with Mary Jane-style platform heels by Versace.

During the event, Shakira posed for photos with Thalia and Maluma, who presented her with the award.

Shakira onstage at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards on May 6 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music. Gustavo Caballero for Billboard

Shakira continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Following her separation from professional Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, her music video with DJ and producer Bizarrap “Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions #53” has gone viral on social media, with more than 530 million views on YouTube. Bizarrap and Shakira performed the break-up-themed track on an April episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Shakira onstage at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards on May 6 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music. Gustavo Caballero for Billboard

Held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards honored women artists, executives and creatives advocating for positive change in the music industry. Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna Montaner, Goyo, Emilia and Maria Becerra were among the other artists featured at the event. The show aired on Sunday on Telemundo.

