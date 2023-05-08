Shakira, Thalia, Lele Pons and More Style Moments From the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards 2023

The Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards debuted Saturday in Coral Gables, Florida, and the event brought out a slew of leading artists.

The event was held to uplift the women creatives, executives and artists in the music industry. Thalía, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna Montaner, Goyo, Emilia and Maria Becerra were among the women honored, including Shakira with the first-ever Latin Woman of the Year award.

To present Shakira with the Latin Woman of the Year award, Maluma wore a light blue button-up with a white T-shirt underneath, coordinating the look with black trousers and Nike Air Force 1.

Awards. Maluma onstage at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Christopher Polk for Billboard

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore a David Koma minidress with an alluring cutout on her thigh and a leather strap along her neckline and hips. She brought her edgy theme home with a pair of Versace strap-up mary jane-style heels.

Shakira at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards Christopher Polk for Billboard

Thalía embraced gilded glamour at the awards show, wearing a pleated gown with a dramatic skirt and plunging neckline. She completed her look by Michael Costello with a star crystal-embellished headpiece and shiny black elbow-length gloves. The singer took home the Global Powerhouse award.

Thalía at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards. Rich Polk for Billboard

Lele Pons wore a black gown with a mock neckline and edgy cutouts along her torso and chest. The Bronx and Banco Cross Noir gown was from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. Styled by Lara Kitlain, she competed her look with silver sculpted arm cuffs and open-toed black heels by Joku.

Lele Pons at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards. Rich Polk for Billboard

While cohosting the award show alongside Jacqueline Bracamontes, legendary Reggaton singer Ivy Queen wore a jewel-embellished form-fit gown with a sweetheart-style neckline and green feather-like bordering. During the awards show, the singer also took the stage to perform her latest single “Toma.”

Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes onstage at Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Billboard

