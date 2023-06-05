×
Shakira Gets Colorful in Versace Blouse and Miniskirt at F1 Grand Prix of Spain in Barcelona

The singer returned to Barcelona after moving to Miami following her split from Gerard Piqué.

Shakira brought artistic patterns to the F1 Grand Prix of Spain in Barcelona on Sunday, attending a race that included Lewis Hamilton.

The singer wore a silk multicolor Versace blouse with whimsical patterns, including butterflies and ladybugs. A white miniskirt, pink high-top Converse sneakers and a pink bralette completed her look.

After living in Barcelona for eight years, Shakira moved to Miami in April, following her split with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué. The pair were together for 11 years and share two children, Milan and Sasha.

In April, Shakira shared a heartfelt message about the move, with part of her caption reading, “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

Shakira continues to power on with her longstanding music career. In 2023, she collaborated with DJ and producer Bizarrap to release “Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” a break-up-themed song. The single has since gone viral on social media, with more than 500 million views.

In February, she released a song with fellow Latin artist Karol G, titled “TQG,” wearing a custom gold wet-look minidress by Di Petsa for its music video.

In May, Shakira received the first Latin Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards. For the occasion, she wore a black minidress with a leather fastening strap from David Koma’s resort 2023 collection.

