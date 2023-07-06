Shakira Embraces Quiet Luxury for Fendi’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Shakira arrived at the Fendi couture fall 2023 show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, embracing the quiet luxury trend.

The singer wore a look from Fendi, consisting of a white tank top and a two-in-one combination of black pants and a pleated skirt. She topped off the look with black platform pumps. For accessories, Shakira selected sunglasses and a white Fendi Peekaboo bag made from woven material.

Shakira attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Fendi

WWD characterized Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show as graceful and easy to wear. “Almost athleisure wear,” artistic director Kim Jones described the collection. “There’s different kinds of couture, and I appreciate them all. But mine is very much about reality, how the woman that wears it feels when she’s going to an event…something nice, elegant and easy to wear.”

Fendi’s couture fall 2023 collection was designed by Jones, who took the helm at the brand in September 2020 after the passing of the brand’s former artistic director Karl Lagerfeld. Jones is also the creative director for Dior’s menswear line. Both brands are owned by LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Shakira Getty Images for Fendi

Shakira’s look was in sync with the quiet luxury trend that has swept the fashion industry, in large part due to TV shows like “Succession,” depicting the understated way in which wealthy people dress. Quiet luxury is best explained as a fashion subculture focused on minimalist high-end pieces.

Shakira’s minimalist look for Fendi was in stark contrast to the avant-garde ensemble the singer wore to Viktor & Rolf’s couture fall 2023 show on Wednesday. The singer arrived to the event in a white graphic trench coat printed with the word “No” on it.