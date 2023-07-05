Shakira Goes Avant-garde in ‘No’ Trenchcoat for Viktor & Rolf’s Couture Fall 2023 Show in Paris

Shakira made a statement at Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2023 haute couture show in Paris on Wednesday, wearing a white graphic trenchcoat by the French label.

Printed with large letters reading “No,” Shakira’s crystallized outerwear featured large lapels and a wrap belt. With a rose gold flap bag in tow, the pop star accessorized her ensemble with a pair of metallic platform sandals by Altuzarra and oversized Carrera aviators.

Shakira wore her caramel tresses straightened, while her makeup included pink lipstick and matching blush.

Shakira was assisted by stylist Nicolas Bru, who has also dressed Sofia Carson, Fergie and Mariah Carey. When arriving at the show, Shakira joked that “yes was overrated,” WWD reported.

During the fashion affair, the singer posed with legendary fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. While observing the runway, she was seated next to fellow songstress Camila Cabello. Viktor & Rolf’s other celebrity attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Fan Bingbing and FKA Twigs.

Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf haute couture fall 2023 show on July 5 in Paris. Getty Images

Shakira recently released her track “Copa Vacia,” a collaboration with Colombian artist Manuel Turizo. She plays a mermaid in the aquatic-themed music video, which debuted on YouTube last week.

On Instagram, the singer explained the creative process behind her faux tail, which weighed 25 pounds. “Being a mermaid has not been easy,” she explained.

“My stylist Nico and I selected the colors to shape the material, then we had a tail made to measure by a specialist, and I ended up painting it myself,” Shakira revealed.

Earlier this year, the singer broke records with her song “Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” which became the most-watched new Latin music video on YouTube within a 24-hour period, amassing more than 140 million views.

The song’s lyrics seemingly refer to Shakira’s recent split from her longtime partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. After meeting at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, the pair dated for just over a decade before calling it quits in 2022. The couple shares two sons, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015, respectively.