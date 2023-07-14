Shakira Wears Denim-print MO5CH1NO Jeans Shirt With Matching Bustier at Wimbledon 2023

Shakira attended Day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 in London on Friday, donning M05CH1N0 Jeans. The Grammy-winning Latin artist wore an oversized long-sleeved trompe-l’oeil overshirt paired with a matching bustier-style top and wide-legged trousers. She accessorized with blue-framed Carrera by Safilo Group sunglasses.

Shakira WireImage

This isn’t the first MO5CH1NO Jeans denim look seen in the public eye this week. At the London photocall for “Oppenheimer,” actress Florence Pugh wore an electric-blue minidress from the line reinterpreting the 1986 Moschino Jeans collection.

In 2022, the Aeffe-controlled brand introduced M05CH1N0 Jeans with Moschino’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The line includes a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.

Shakira attended Wimbledon in support of Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who played against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz came out victorious, meaning the final Wimbledon men’s match will be between him and Novak Djokovic. While it’s a high-stakes game for both players, if Djokovic comes out on top, it would make him the oldest men’s singles champion at 36.

Alcaraz is a reckoning force on the tennis court. He has set records by becoming the youngest player to win tournaments on grass, clay and hard courts. He is sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes and Babolat for rackets. His endorsement deals have also included Rolex, Calvin Klein and BMW. In June, he signed with Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador.