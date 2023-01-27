Shalom Harlow Goes Sheer in Edgy Corset With Deconstructed Skirt on Mugler’s Fall 2022 Runway

Mugler returned to the runway for the first time in three years during Paris Couture Week Thursday. It may have been couture week, but the brand showed its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Of the looks that went down the runway, featuring details from leather to architectural shapes, one of the most standout looks was Shalom Harlow’s. The model walked the runway in a completely sheer corset top with a black bodysuit-style bottom and a deconstructed voluminous skirt.

Shalom Harlow at Mugler RTW Fall 2022. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Harlow sported a glossy red lip and bangs.

This is not only the brand’s first runway show in three years, but it is also the first show since the death of its namesake founder Thierry Mugler last year. Last fall, the Brooklyn Museum dedicated an exhibition to the late designer titled “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime,” highlighting his work through the decades.

Mugler is led by creative director Casey Cadwallader, who has held the position since 2017.

The runway show featured an all-star cast of models ranging from Irina Shayk to late-night talk show host Ziwe, who is a known regular on the fashion-party circuit. The TV personality walked the runway in a black lace corseted outfit with knee-high boots.

Ziwe at Mugler RTW Fall 2022. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The runway show also marked the debut of the Spiral Curve 01, the first handbag Cadwallader designed for the house. The handbag is an asymmetric shoulder bag in a distorted cylindrical shape that comes in three sizes.

Paris Couture Week began Monday and concluded Thursday.