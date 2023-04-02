Shania Twain Holds Court in Sheer Butterfly-print Dress at CMT Music Awards 2023

Shania Twain arrived at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, making a statement on the red carpet.

For the event, the singer wore a black and red long-sleeve dress with a nearly sheer bodice and a butterfly-inspired pattern. The dress, designed by Prabal Gurung, featured a wrap skirt detail with a thigh-high slit and side cutouts. Twain paired the ensemble with glossy black platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. She accessorized with jewelry from Le Vian, Stéfère Candy Ice and Kallati.

Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Christopher Polk for Variety

To create her look, Twain worked with celebrity stylist Chris Horan, who also works with Christina Aguilera, Troye Sivan and Barbie Ferreira.

Twain’s choice for a butterfly-inspired dress is on brand with her penchant for prints inspired by creatures found in nature. One of her most famous looks is her leopard-print dress for her music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In February, she appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” wearing a giraffe-print dress.

Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

Twain was invited to present one of the awards during the ceremony. The singer is also the recipient of this year’s CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.