Shania Twain Suits Up in Polka Dots With Statement Hat on Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Shania Twain arrived on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles and didn’t shy away from her love of animal shapes. 

The singer wore a white and black sequin polka dot suit with a black corset underneath from Harris Reed’s spring 2023 collection. She topped off the look with a statement cylindrical hat with a wide brim in matching white and black sequin polka dots, also by Harris Reed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
She completed her look with Messika jewelry, including a diamond necklace and earrings. 

Related Galleries

Twain worked with stylist Chris Horan, who collaborates with Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Rowan Blanchard. 

For makeup, Twain went for a more dramatic look with a bold matte red lip, light blush and heavy mascara with light red eyeshadow. For hair, she made a statement with a bright red color with bangs. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Twain, who has won multiple Grammy Awards in the past, is currently promoting her sixth studio album, “Queen of Me.”

The singer appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last month, wearing a giraffe-print dress from Bronx and Banco to promote the album. Colbert pointed out how the dress reminded him of the look she wore for her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

