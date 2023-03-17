Sharon Stone Sparkles in Draped Green Dress During Speech at Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala for Courage Award

Sharon Stone attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles, wearing an embellished green dress by Yousef Akbar.

The look had half-satin and half-sparkling fabric with built-in glove details and a cinched waist. The actress accessorized with a metallic gold clutch bag.

Sharon Stone attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s an Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala. Getty Images

To create her look for the evening, Stone worked with her go-to stylist Paris Libby, who has dressed Stone in brands such as Tony Ward, Act N1 and Gaurav Gupta.

Libby was the stylist behind the Gaurav Gupta black and gold sequin strapless dress with a thigh-high slit the actress wore to pose like a goddess while Sam Smith debuted his new song “Gloria” in January on “Saturday Night Live.” Stone struck a dramatic look, appearing as a sort of muse for the performance.

Sharon Stone Getty Images

During the gala, Stone received the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.

In a speech, the “Basic Instinct” star recalled her experience undergoing surgeries to remove tumors. “Those mammograms are not fun,” she said. “And for someone like me who was told that I had breast cancer because I had a tumor that was larger than my breast and they were sure that I couldn’t possibly have a tumor without it being cancer, it wasn’t. But I went to the hospital, saying, ‘If you open me up and it’s cancer, please take both my breasts,’ because I am not a person defined by my breasts. You know, that might seem funny coming from me since you’ve all seen ‘em.”

Proceeds from the event go toward supporting funding for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a program dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing research across the globe.

Rebel Wilson, Rachel Zoe, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Julianne Hough, Kathy and Rick Hilton, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli were among the guests, and Maroon 5 performed.

The veteran actress, who received an Oscar nomination in 1996 for “Casino,” recently revealed the difficulty she had in securing a dress for her first Oscars ceremony in 1992. On an episode of the “Table for Two” podcast that was released earlier this month, the actress discussed how no one would loan her a dress when she was set to present because her career-changing movie “Basic Instinct” only came out just shortly before the Oscars. The actress ended up wearing a Betsey Johnson jumpsuit.