Sharon Stone Channels Goddess Inspiration in Sequin Gold Dress for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance With Sam Smith

The actress wore a gold sequin gown as she draped herself on a lounge chair to take center stage for Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith” Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sharon Stone and Musical guest Sam Smith perform “Gloria” on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Sharon Stone and Sam Smith perform “Gloria” on Saturday. Will Heath/NBC

Sharon Stone joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” on NBC, joining Sam Smith to help debut the title track of the musician’s upcoming album “Gloria.”

To help the singer celebrate the new song, the Oscar-nominated actress took to the stage in a black and gold sequin strapless dress with a thigh-high slit designed by Gaurav Gupta. Stone accessorized the look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, and gold pointy-toe pumps.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith” Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sharon Stone gold dress and Musical guest Sam Smith perform “Gloria” on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Sharon Stone and Sam Smith perform “Gloria.” Will Heath/NBC

To create her look for the television segment, Stone worked with stylist Paris Libby. Libby has been a longtime collaborator of Stone’s, and has styled her for multiple magazine covers.

Stone worked with Eldo Ray Estes for makeup, who gave her a television-ready look with highlighter and blush accenting her cheeks, a matte red lip and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she worked with Sebastian Scolarici, who gave her a silky straightened style.

During Smith’s performance of “Gloria,” Stone began by draping herself across a lounge chair in a relaxed position as a chorus of singers in sparkling black sequin cloaks surrounded her. The chorus then moved aside to unveil Smith, who coordinated with Stone in a sparkling gold blazer and gold pants custom designed by Valentino.

She then struck an upright pose for the rest of the song with a dramatic look in her eyes as Smith finished the rest of the song. “Gloria” marks Smith’s fourth studio album and is scheduled for release on Friday through Capitol Records. It is Smith’s first album since “Love Goes.”

The SNL episode was hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza. Musical guests included Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The Jan. 21 episode marked SNL’s return from its holiday hiatus, with the previous Dec. 17 episode hosted by actor Austin Butler.

