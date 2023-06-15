Sharon Stone Shines in Metallic Brocade Ensemble for Housing Works Benefit in New York City

Sharon Stone hosted the 2023 Art House benefit on Wednesday night in New York City, wearing a metallic brocade overcoat with gold trousers. The event, staged by Bailey House, a division of Housing Works, honors leaders in the fight to end AIDS and homelessness.

Stone paired the look with a silk blouse with a necktie detail, a chunky pearl necklace, horn dangle earrings and a pair of pattern mary janes.

Sharon Stone and Nan Goldin attend the 2023 Art House benefit on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for Housing Works

Stone’s blond bob was slicked back, while her makeup included bronze eyeliner, fluffy brows and a mauve lip.

Stone hosted an art auction to raise funds for Bailey House and Housing Works, which have provided housing and supportive services for people living with HIV and AIDS and other chronic illnesses for more than three decades.

This year’s Art House benefit honored photographer Nan Goldin, whose work has explored the HIV and AIDS crisis and the LGBTQ community. Co-chairs for the event included Molly Ringwald, artist Jenny Holzer and director Laura Poitras.

Sharon Stone attends the 2023 Art House benefit on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for Housing Works

Stone recently entered the art world herself. The actress originally began painting as a child, but she didn’t take it up again until the pandemic. In March 2023, she staged her first solo gallery show in Los Angeles.

Speaking to James Corden on “The Late Late Show” in April, Stone called the experience “pretty terrifying.” Although a rainstorm threatened to ruin the opening, patrons still showed up in droves.

“I went into the show just floating around because it was packed and people liked it and we ran out of booze,” Stone laughed. “I just couldn’t believe it.”