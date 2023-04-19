Sharon Stone Blossoms in Floral Tony Ward Dress on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Sharon Stone stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday night ahead of the talk show host’s departure next week. She appeared alongside actor Jack Whitehall.

Stone wore a scarlet midi dress by Tony Ward Couture. The one-shoulder number, made of tulle, featured a ruffled hem and a large floral appliqué. Stone accessorized with diamond dangle earrings and a pair of lace pumps in a dark ruby shade. She was dressed by her longtime stylist, Paris Libby.

Sharon Stone on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Stone opted for a natural makeup look and wore her blonde bob in loose curls.

The actress spoke to Corden about her burgeoning art career. Stone discussed showing her paintings in a solo gallery show for the first time, calling the experience “pretty terrifying.” Although a rainstorm threatened to ruin the opening, patrons still showed up in droves.

“I went into the show just floating around because it was packed and people liked it and we ran out of booze,” Stone laughed. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Corden also revealed a painting that Stone gifted him. Titled “A Fine Way to Say Goodbye,” the abstract piece was inspired by an actor and artist who sold his home to Stone’s friend. “He did so many artistic and so many beautiful things in this house,” she said. “He left sculptures in the garden and fountains. The house was just so personal and he left so many gorgeous parts of himself behind.”

Stone continued, “I thought it was such a fine way to say goodbye.”

The actress saw similar qualities in Corden, which led her to gift him the piece. She name-checked Corden’s hit “Carpool Karaoke” series, which featured legendary stars like Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and even former first lady Michelle Obama.

Stone has been a repeat guest on Corden’s show. The host even parodied Stone’s famous scene from “Basic Instinct” on the program.

Corden debuted on the talk show in 2015. He’ll make his final bow as host on April 27, alongside guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.