×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New Guards Group Founders Exit

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Names Stefano Gallici Its New Creative Director

Business

Macy’s Reports Tough First Quarter, Brings Guidance Down

Sharon Stone Blossoms in Red Suit With 3D Flower Appliqué at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices Luncheon

The second annual Raising Our Voices event celebrated diversity, equity and inclusion in Hollywood.

Sharon Stone, Raising Our Voices, The Hollywood Reporter
Sharon Stone attends The Hollywood Reporter's 2nd Annual "Raising Our Voices" on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sharon Stone hosted The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon celebrating diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Hollywood on Wednesday, channeling red rose inspiration for her look.

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a cherry red suit with a statement flower appliqué on the lapel. Underneath she wore a light pink shirt. She accessorized with a sparkling sequin scarf and topped off the look with pointy-toe cranberry heels.

Sharon Stone, Raising Our Voices, The Hollywood Reporter
Sharon Stone Getty Images

Stone regularly works with stylist Paris Libby to create many of her looks for red carpets and events. Libby was the stylist behind the actress’ 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look, with details including a form-fitting bright yellow Tony Ward Couture gown with a dramatic cape.

Related Galleries

During her hosting duties, Stone took time to discuss the stroke and brain hemorrhage she suffered in 2001 where she was given a 1 percent chance of survival. After the stroke, Stone says she struggled to get work in Hollywood.

Sharon Stone, Raising Our Voices, The Hollywood Reporter
Sharon Stone Getty Images

“I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since,” Stone said. “When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

In 2020, Stone starred in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series “Ratched” opposite Brandon Flynn, Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon. In 2022, she also became the face of LensCrafters “Your Eyes First” campaign.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad