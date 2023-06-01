Sharon Stone Blossoms in Red Suit With 3D Flower Appliqué at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices Luncheon

Sharon Stone hosted The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon celebrating diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Hollywood on Wednesday, channeling red rose inspiration for her look.

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a cherry red suit with a statement flower appliqué on the lapel. Underneath she wore a light pink shirt. She accessorized with a sparkling sequin scarf and topped off the look with pointy-toe cranberry heels.

Sharon Stone Getty Images

Stone regularly works with stylist Paris Libby to create many of her looks for red carpets and events. Libby was the stylist behind the actress’ 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look, with details including a form-fitting bright yellow Tony Ward Couture gown with a dramatic cape.

During her hosting duties, Stone took time to discuss the stroke and brain hemorrhage she suffered in 2001 where she was given a 1 percent chance of survival. After the stroke, Stone says she struggled to get work in Hollywood.

Sharon Stone Getty Images

“I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since,” Stone said. “When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

In 2020, Stone starred in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series “Ratched” opposite Brandon Flynn, Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon. In 2022, she also became the face of LensCrafters “Your Eyes First” campaign.