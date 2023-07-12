Shawn Johnson East Highlights Baby Bump in Draped Blue One-shoulder Dress at ESPYs 2023

Shawn Johnson East brightened the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a shiny blue gown to make a big announcement. The athlete, who was accompanied by her husband Andrew East, announced her pregnancy news on the red carpet.

Shawn wore a teal floor-length dress with intense draping and pleating along her shoulders. The blue ensemble highlighted her growing baby bump.

Andrew East and Shawn Johnson at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn completed her glamorous look with teal eyeshadow, decorating the inner corners of her eyes, and styling her blond tresses into a straight middle part. The star’s hair and makeup were styled by Emma Willis, who has also worked with Sophia Bush, Rachel Zoe and Kendall Jenner.

Posing alongside Shawn at the star-studded sports awards was her husband, who wore a classic black suit with sharp lapels. The couple have been married since 2016 and are expecting their third child together.

Andrew East and Shawn Johnson at 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn’s background is in gymnastics, winning four medals at the 2008 Olympics. That same year, she made history as the second U.S. gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal on the balance beam.

The ESPY Awards, founded in 1993, celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.