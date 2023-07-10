×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Looks From the ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet

Business

Schiaparelli Opens Shop Inside Neiman’s Beverly Hills

Fashion

Ralph Lauren to Return to the Runway for New York Fashion Week

Shay Mitchell Serves Coquette Chic Style in Shushu/Tong Minidress at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

The star's travel accessory brand, Béis, released a Barbie-themed collection.

Shay Mitchell at the "Barbie" premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 133 Photos

Shay Mitchell channeled vintage inspiration for her outfit to the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Related Articles

Mitchell arrived on the pink carpet wearing a black and white coquettish minidress from Shushu/Tong’s 2023 “Pretty Woman” collection. Her outfit evoked ’60s style with an A-line skirt, a corset-like cinch at the waist and white contrast off-the-shoulder detail.

Shay Mitchell at the "Barbie" premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Shay Mitchell Christopher Polk for WWD

Dressed by Monica Rose, Mitchell brought her retro-themed look home with a black headband, dainty black heels and a micro black top-handle purse.

Gearing up for the upcoming film’s debut in theaters, Mitchell’s brand Béis collaborated with Barbie on a travel accessory collection. The line features Béis’ classic styles, including the Mini Weekender, The Cosmetic Case and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set, in a colorway inspired by the iconic doll.

A closer look at the Béis X Barbie collection, releasing on July 19.
A closer look at the Béis X Barbie collection, releasing on July 19. Courtesy of Béis

Mitchell, who is known for her acting roles in “Pretty Little Liars” and Netflix’s “You,” launched Béis in 2018. Along with the upcoming Barbie collection, the brand recently unveiled the Béis Hotel, a temporary pop-up hotel that is now open in Los Angeles through July 29.

Shay Mitchell at the "Barbie" premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Shay Mitchell Christopher Polk for WWD

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

PHOTOS: See all the photos from the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.

Shay Mitchell Goes Mod in Shushu/Tong Dress to 'Barbie' L.A. Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad