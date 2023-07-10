Shay Mitchell Serves Coquette Chic Style in Shushu/Tong Minidress at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

Shay Mitchell channeled vintage inspiration for her outfit to the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mitchell arrived on the pink carpet wearing a black and white coquettish minidress from Shushu/Tong’s 2023 “Pretty Woman” collection. Her outfit evoked ’60s style with an A-line skirt, a corset-like cinch at the waist and white contrast off-the-shoulder detail.

Shay Mitchell Christopher Polk for WWD

Dressed by Monica Rose, Mitchell brought her retro-themed look home with a black headband, dainty black heels and a micro black top-handle purse.

Gearing up for the upcoming film’s debut in theaters, Mitchell’s brand Béis collaborated with Barbie on a travel accessory collection. The line features Béis’ classic styles, including the Mini Weekender, The Cosmetic Case and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set, in a colorway inspired by the iconic doll.

A closer look at the Béis X Barbie collection, releasing on July 19. Courtesy of Béis

Mitchell, who is known for her acting roles in “Pretty Little Liars” and Netflix’s “You,” launched Béis in 2018. Along with the upcoming Barbie collection, the brand recently unveiled the Béis Hotel, a temporary pop-up hotel that is now open in Los Angeles through July 29.

Shay Mitchell Christopher Polk for WWD

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

