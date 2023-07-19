Shay Mitchell Goes Monochrome in Cropped Shirt and More Stars at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch Event

Shay Mitchell arrived at The Standard Hotel in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of Expedia Group’s new One Loyalty program, embracing a summer-ready style.

The actress wore a cream cropped shirt with two statement flap pockets and bell sleeves with matching cargo shorts. She coordinated the look with black mule heels.

Shay Mitchell Getty Images for Expedia

Mitchell was joined by other stars at the event, including Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman and Anderson .Paak.

Culpo wore a black wrap bandeau top that exposed her midriff with matching black trousers and black heels. She accessorized with an Hermès Kelly bag.

Olivia Culpo Getty Images for Expedia

Chanel Iman, who is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Davon Godchaux, showcased her maternity style and her baby bump at the event. The model wore a vertical striped beige and white dress, accessorizing her look with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo Getty Images for Expedia

Anderson .Paak, who performed a DJ set under his DJ alias DJ Pee .Wee, wore a red wig seemingly inspired by Paramore’s Hayley Williams and a green micro-check print suit.

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) Getty Images for Expedia

Expedia Group’s new One Key loyalty program unites the company’s three flagship travel brands: Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. One Key rewards members points for whatever aspect of their travel plans from car rentals to hotels. The program is now available to travelers in the U.S.

The event for the One Key launch at The Standard also featured a giveaway with Mitchell’s luggage brand Béis, and additional DJ sets from Eli Escobar and Mei Kwok.

Additionally, in support of the One Key launch, the Empire State Building was lit up in the company’s blue and yellow color scheme, with Anderson .Paak and Expedia Group president Jon Gieselman on hand to mark the occasion.