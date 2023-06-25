×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Virality of Gut Health

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the First Good American Store With Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Accessories

Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

Sheer Dresses Are Trending at BET Awards 2023 With Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Latto and More Embracing See-through Style Statements

The red carpet proved that stars are still embracing see-through designs.

Ice Spice at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles, sheer dress trends.
Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
GloRilla at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Coco Jones at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Doechii at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 68 Photos

Stars like Ice Spice, Latto and Coco Jones embraced one of the year’s biggest trends, sheer fabrics, at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Recently, see-through styles have been spotted on the runways of LaQuan Smith and Rick Owens, spurring celebrities to take part in transparent dressing.

Ahead, the best sheer styles at the BET Awards.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ice Spice at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ice Spice put a lingerie-inspired twist on her sheer look. The “Princess Diana” rapper walked the pink carpet in a mesh corset with a mermaid-style skirt, which included two lace patterns and a fishnet panel. A diamond-encrusted cross pendant and point-toe sandals completed her ensemble.

Related Galleries

Latto

Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Latto at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ahead of her performance at the awards show, Latto sported a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline. Her frock featured a collar and cuff sleeves, as well as draped fabric and a thigh-high slit. Latto accessorized with layered necklaces, diamond cocktail rings, a chainlink anklet and black high-heeled sandals.

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Coco Jones poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Coco Jones at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Coco Jones opted for sheer details in this latex corset dress, which featured a mesh panel and a singular opera-length glove. The Best New Artist winner also added on black platform sandals.

Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ari Fletcher at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Influencer and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher flaunted a feathered design by The Attico. Geometric cutouts revealed a plunging neckline, while a silver chain strap adorned the gown’s barely-there bodice.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock channeled the 1920s in a look that evoked flapper fashions. Her Georges Hobeika gown, which debuted as part of the designer’s spring 2023 couture line, included sheer scalloped panels adorned with ombre pink beads and sparkling fringe.

Since 2001, the BET Awards have celebrated the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla and Ice Spice are among the evening’s performers, while Busta Rhymes receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 23rd BET Awards also features a tribute to Tina Turner. The late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be honored by R&B legend Patti LaBelle.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad