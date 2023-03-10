Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Movement in Custom Ajovang Dress to Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought voluminous style to Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress, who was an honoree at the event, which celebrated Black women in the TV and film industry, wore a custom Ajovang dress with an open back. A braided tassel belt cinched her at the waist and she swirled the skirt of the gown around on the red carpet to show its movement. Ralph collaborated with her daughter, stylist Ivy Coco Maurice, on her red carpet outfit.

Lena Waithe, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Meagan Good and Teyana Taylor were the other guests who posed on the red carpet.

Ralph has been showcasing her standout looks while attending award shows. She embraced a Tadashi Shoji sparkly beaded gown with cape-like sleeves to the SAG Awards. For the NAACP Image Awards, she wore a gown with a bead-encrusted bodice and an ikat-print skirt by Pistis Ghana.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To the Emmy Awards in September, where she received a win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she shined in a black, velvet Brandon Blackwood gown inner-lined with orange fabric. The star also wrapped up a performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she sang the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Ralph stars as Barbara Howard in ABC’s hit comedy show “Abbott Elementary,” which also includes cast Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter.

Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards honored the Black women making a change in Hollywood over the past year. Along with Ralph, other honorees included “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Yara Shahidi, “Till” actress Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis. The awards included a private performance by R&B songstress Chlöe and a luncheon.