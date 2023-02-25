×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Urban Attitude and Couture Converge in Jil Sander Fall Collection

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Ghanaian Design to NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet in Custom Beaded Gown

Ralph was nominated at this year's awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary."

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
View ALL 70 Photos

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, taking a colorful approach to red carpet dressing.

The actress wore a custom-made dress in bright orange with ruffle sleeve and stripe details, a bead-encrusted bodice and an ikat-print skirt from Pistis Ghana. She accessorized with gold statement earrings from Misho and a ring from Nikos Koulis.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for the evening, Ralph worked with her daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind her mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look. Ralph wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Ralph went for a classic look with a matte lip, blush, eyeliner, mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she opted for a middle part and had the back pulled into a ponytail.

Ralph was nominated at this year’s NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

The award was announced ahead of the ceremony and went to Ralph’s “Abbott Elementary” co-star Janelle James. Ralph’s other “Abbott Elementary” co-stars, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams, won in their respective categories, with Brunson taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Williams taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Related Galleries

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows in Beaded Orange Dress at NAACP Image Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad