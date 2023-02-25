Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Ghanaian Design to NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet in Custom Beaded Gown

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, taking a colorful approach to red carpet dressing.

The actress wore a custom-made dress in bright orange with ruffle sleeve and stripe details, a bead-encrusted bodice and an ikat-print skirt from Pistis Ghana. She accessorized with gold statement earrings from Misho and a ring from Nikos Koulis.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for the evening, Ralph worked with her daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind her mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look. Ralph wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Ralph went for a classic look with a matte lip, blush, eyeliner, mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she opted for a middle part and had the back pulled into a ponytail.

Ralph was nominated at this year’s NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

The award was announced ahead of the ceremony and went to Ralph’s “Abbott Elementary” co-star Janelle James. Ralph’s other “Abbott Elementary” co-stars, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams, won in their respective categories, with Brunson taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Williams taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.