Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Pearl Capelet at NFL Honors 2023

On Sunday, Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 12th Annual NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christopher Polk for Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, taking an elevated minimalist approach to dressing.

For the occasion, the actress selected a black-and-white ensemble with a thigh-high slit and a high-collar pearl embellished capelet by Tadashi Shoji. She complemented the pearl embellishments on the capelet with statement pearl earrings from Misho Designs. She completed her ensemble with peep-toe black ankle strap heels.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christopher Polk for Variety

To create her look for the event, Ralph worked with her daughter and stylist, Ivy Coco Maurice. Maurice has been responsible for many of Ralph’s recent red carpet looks, including the shimmering glitter silver cocktail dress the actress wore to the AARP the Magazine’s Annual Movies for Grownup Awards last month. At the ceremony, Ralph received the Best Actress (TV) award for her role in the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

For makeup, Ralph worked with Mila Thomas and went for an evening-ready look featuring a bold red lip, shimmering blush on her cheeks, eyeliner, dramatic mascara and smokey eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Moira Frazier, who gave her a middle part and a straightened style.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christopher Polk for Variety

On Thursday, Ralph appeared at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference in a colorful varsity jacket. Ralph made it clear which team she is rooting for on Sunday as she accessorized with a black quilted bag with a chain-link strap and a Philadelphia Eagles emblem emblazoned in the center.

Ralph is scheduled to perform at this year’s Super Bowl singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song with strong historical ties to civil rights and the Black community. The song has been referred to as the “Black National Anthem.”

While Ralph is best known for her television work lately, she’s also a singer, having starred in the original Broadway cast of the famed musical “Dreamgirls.”

