Sheryl Lee Ralph Thinks Pink in Tailored Pantsuit for Project Angel Food Ground Breaking Ceremony

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended Project Angel Food’s ground breaking ceremony on Thursday in Los Angeles, which celebrated the charity’s new facility, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus.

Ralph, a Project Angel Food trustee, donned a hot pink pantsuit consisting of a tie-front blazer and pleated trousers. She paired her bold ensemble with a white scoop neck tank and a pair of metallic sandals. The actress’ jewelry included layered bracelets and rings, as well as a pair of circular silver earrings.

Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub at Project Angel Food’s ground breaking of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on August 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ralph wore her thin braids in a ponytail, while her makeup featured a cut crease and pink-nude lipstick.

During the event, Ralph spoke about losing several of her close friends to AIDS. “For so many of them, there was no help for them,” she said. “There was no love for them. There was no food for them.”

This inspired Ralph to join Project Angel Food’s cause: the charity prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million meals each year to those with debilitating illnesses.

Other stars at the ground breaking ceremony included honorary Project Angel Food chair Jamie Lee Curtis and Lorre himself, who the nonprofit’s new $51 million facility is named after. Also in attendance was Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who co-founded Project Angel Food in 1989.

Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Marianne Williamson at Project Angel Food’s ground breaking of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on August 3 in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Ralph currently stars in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” She won her first Emmy for the hit sitcom in 2022. Quinta Brunson’s series was renewed for a third season this year, though production is currently paused due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes.

“Stand up, speak out, and be heard,” Ralph wrote in an Instagram post last month. “The SAG-AFTRA strike roars with the fierce determination of our united voices, demanding fair treatment, respect, and equality. Together, we embody the power of change, forging a path towards a brighter future for all performers.”