×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Get Emotional

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Beaded Tadashi Shoji Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Ralph and her "Abbott Elementary" co-stars are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Quinta Brunson
View ALL 60 Photos

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

The actress wore a champagne-colored beaded gown with billowing cape-like sleeves designed by Tadashi Shoji. She coordinated the look with platform heels. She accessorized with multi-circle diamond earrings from Fernando Jorge and two diamond rings.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

She worked with her daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind her mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look. Ralph wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio.

For makeup, Ralph went for a classic evening look with a glossy lip, light blush, eyeliner, mascara and cream eyeshadow. For hair, she had it slicked back and put into a flowing ponytail.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph’s SAG Awards appearance comes just a day after she attended the NAACP Image Awards. Yesterday, the actress graced the red carpet wearing a custom-made dress in bright orange with ruffle sleeve and stripe details, a bead-encrusted bodice and an ikat-print skirt from Pistis Ghana.

At the SAG Awards, Ralph and her fellow “Abbott Elementary” co-stars are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show’s lead, Quinta Brunson, is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the show.

Related Galleries

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad