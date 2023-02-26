Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Beaded Tadashi Shoji Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

The actress wore a champagne-colored beaded gown with billowing cape-like sleeves designed by Tadashi Shoji. She coordinated the look with platform heels. She accessorized with multi-circle diamond earrings from Fernando Jorge and two diamond rings.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

She worked with her daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind her mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look. Ralph wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio.

For makeup, Ralph went for a classic evening look with a glossy lip, light blush, eyeliner, mascara and cream eyeshadow. For hair, she had it slicked back and put into a flowing ponytail.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph’s SAG Awards appearance comes just a day after she attended the NAACP Image Awards. Yesterday, the actress graced the red carpet wearing a custom-made dress in bright orange with ruffle sleeve and stripe details, a bead-encrusted bodice and an ikat-print skirt from Pistis Ghana.

At the SAG Awards, Ralph and her fellow “Abbott Elementary” co-stars are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show’s lead, Quinta Brunson, is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the show.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.