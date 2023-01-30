Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Silver Dress at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet for AARP the Magazine’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 28, wearing a sparkling dress.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress walked the red carpet wearing a shimmering paneled silver glittering cocktail dress with ribbon tassels at the skirt. She coordinated the look with silver round toe single strap sparkling heels, a diamond bracelet and dangling diamond earrings.

To create her look for the event, Ralph worked with her daughter, who is her go-to stylist, Ivy Victoria Maurice. In addition to dressing her mother for events, awards and public appearances, Maurice is also the creative director of WalkGood Wear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends AARP the Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Ralph worked with Mila Thomas, who gave her a dramatic makeup look, with a shimmering smokey eye and glossy lip. Sandra Murray gave her hair a middle part and a straightened style.

At this year’s AARP the Magazine Awards, Ralph took home the award for Best Actress (TV) for her work on the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Ralph’s work on the show has won her many accolades, including the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Earlier this month, Ralph also attended this year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series — Musical-Comedy or Drama for her work on the show. The award ultimately went to Julia Garner for “Ozark.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “AARP The Magazine’s” 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

In addition to her work on “Abbott Elementary,” Ralph is also in post-production for a new film titled “The Young Wife.”

AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownup Awards recognizes films that resonate with older views and advocates for the 50-plus audience, fighting film industry ageism. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming.