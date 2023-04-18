Sheryl Lee Ralph Commands Attention in Purple Corset Jumpsuit and Matching Fuzzy Shawl on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Sheryl Lee Ralph made a case for the color purple while appearing on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the April 17 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The “Abbott Elementary” actress arrived in a purple jumpsuit with a corset top and boot-cut pants with a matching fuzzy shawl. Her glamorous ensemble was completed with a pair of silver peep-toe heels.

Ralph usually works with her daughter, stylist Ivy Coco Maurice on her looks.

For her segment on the night show, Ralph talked about her recent wins, her updated published memoir and receiving a bouquet of flowers from Oprah.

“It took a flatbed to bring the flowers on. It took four men and a truck to get the flowers to my house. If I didn’t have wide doors at my house, they would be sitting at the front curb. So it was just an amazing moment,” Ralph told Colbert about the flowers Oprah sent to her while she was on set.

The actress currently stars as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC series created by Quinta Brunson. The show won a Golden Globe in January and Ralph herself won an Emmy Award in September for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James are among the cast members in the series.

Ralph has not only made a name for herself as an actress, but also a woman of stylish looks. To the NFL Honors in February, she went black-and-white in a Tadashi Shoji dress with a high-collar pearl embellished capelet. She performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the 2023 Super Bowl that same month, wearing a custom red Harbison Studio jumpsuit with ruffled sleeves and a dramatic train.