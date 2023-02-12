×
Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’ in Fiery-red Harbison Studio Jumpsuit for Super Bowl 2023

The Emmy-winning actress helped open this year's Super Bowl with the historic civl rights anthem.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
Sheryl Lee Ralph took to the field to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing for the championship title. Ralph took a bold, bright approach to color for her look.

The Emmy-winning actress and singer wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio. She complemented the look with red platform peep-toe heels and accessorized with jewelry from Nikos Koulis.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph wears red jumpsuit and sings lift every voice and sing, black national anthem, performs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Sheryl Lee Ralph performs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for Roc Nation

Her daughter Ivy Maurice was responsible for the look as well as other red carpet appearances during the awards season, where Ralph racked up acting accolades for her role in the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

For makeup, Ralph worked with Mila Thomas on a matte lip, blush and heavy mascara.

Last week, Ralph appeared at the Super Bowl halftime show press conference, making it clear who she was rooting for at this year’s game. She sported a quilted black purse with a gold chainlink strap and the Philadelphia Eagles emblem emblazoned in the center.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

