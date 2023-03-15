Sienna Miller Channels Boho-chic Inspiration in Stella McCartney Dress for ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

Sienna Miller arrived in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Extrapolations” on Tuesday, showcasing her spin on boho style.

In honor of the premiere of her new streaming series, the actress wore a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetrical side cutout and allover lace trim from Stella McCartney. She coordinated the look with Tamara Mellon’s Next Level sandals in platino and earrings from Darius Jewels.

Sienna Miller at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Miller’s look was from Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 collection, which was made from 89 percent responsibly sourced materials. WWD characterized the collection as “inspired by equestrian uniforms and military regalia.”

To create her look for the premiere, Miller worked with stylist Amanda Pham. Pham recently began garnering further fashion industry attention by styling Kendall Jenner for a spread for Pop magazine.

Sienna Miller at the premiere of “Extrapolations” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images,

Miller’s choice to wear Stella McCartney to a premiere of a show about the effects of climate change makes sense, as McCartney was one of the earliest proponents of sustainability and animal welfare in fashion.

At her recent Paris Fashion Week show, the designer showcased the first handbags made from Mirum, a plant-based, plastic-free and circular alternative to animal leather. Other bags were made from crocodile-effect AppleSkin, using apple waste from the food industry, and Mylo, a mycelium leather alternative.

In addition to “Extrapolations,” Miller is also in post-production for “My Mother’s Wedding,” a film about three sisters who return for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother.

“Extrapolations” is a new anthology drama series created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+. The series explores the effects of climate change through different points of view through interconnected stories. The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Eiza Gonzalez, Gemma Chan, Yara Shahidi and Edward Norton. The show premieres on the streaming service on Friday.