Simone Biles Wins Historic Eighth Title at U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Custom GK Elite Leotard

Simone Biles secured her eighth national all-around title, making her the first American gymnast to do so, during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in San Jose, California. The athlete, who performed wearing a handcrafted leotard, also became the oldest woman to win the all-around title at 26 years old.

For the competition, Biles wore a one-piece look by GK Elite that featured crystal embellishments mimicking a starry galaxy. Biles coordinated her shining ensemble with a dainty white hair ribbon. GK Elite made all of the outfits for the U.S. athletes in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Aug. 27 in San Jose, California. Getty Images

Biles’ win comes a decade after the athletic star won her first U.S. Championship in 2013. It also marks her first major win since returning to the sport in June.

In May, Biles married her partner, NFL football safety Jonathan Owens, in Cabo, Mexico. For the ceremony, she wore a Galia Lahav wedding gown with a princess silhouette and a corset-like top.

Off of the mat and the balance beam, Biles has been venturing more into business projects with prominent brands. In 2022, she unveiled her first collection with Athleta Girl, which featured hoodies, sweatsuits and sports bras.

In January, she spoke with WWD about navigating through sports and the business world. “Growing up in the gymnastics world and having to go through a lot of trials and tribulations taught me to never give up — always push forward,” Biles told WWD. “Sometimes if you make decisions, you might be the only one standing that believes in yourself. At those times, you really have to dig deep and think of the reason why you’re doing it, who you are, what you stand for, what you want to accomplish.”