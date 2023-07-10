Simu Liu Makes Utilitarian Statement in Blue Versace Suit With Belted Cargo Vest at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

Simu Liu arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film “Barbie” on Sunday, modeling Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection.

The actor wore an open-collar white shirt, a tailored wool broad-shoulder single-breasted jacket in light blue, matching straight wool trousers and a belted cargo vest. He coordinated the look with glossy black shoes and accessorized with David Yurman necklaces.

Simu Liu Getty Images

Versace’s “La Vacanza” debuted in May at the Cannes Film Festival. WWD characterized the collection as dedicated to all things escapist and enjoyable. To create his look, Liu worked with stylist Jeanne Yang, who also works with Jeanne Cho, Jason Momoa and Taika Waititi.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Christopher Polk for WWD

Liu stars in “Barbie” as one of the film’s Ken dolls. Not much has been revealed about the character’s role in the film, as the heavier plot details of “Barbie” have been kept under wraps.

The actor is best known to audiences for his work in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” where he played the title character of the movie. Liu recently completed the film “Arthur the King,” in which he stars opposite Mark Wahlberg.

In 2021, Liu snagged his first fashion ambassadorship as the face of outerwear brand Nobis. Liu helped the brand celebrate its 15-year anniversary with an ad campaign.

“Barbie,” which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

