Snoop Dogg Takes the Oval Office With Martha Stewart and Coaches Tony Romo in Skechers Super Bowl Commercial

The D.O. Double G. is back, this time on the screen for the Super Bowl game.

Snoop Dogg is the latest star of the Skechers Super Bowl LVII commercial, the brand said Wednesday. The footwear company premiered the full 30-second clip before its official airing during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Snoop Dogg in the campaign for Skechers ’ 2023 Super Bowl commercial. COURTESY OF SKECHERS

Tony Romo and Snoop Dogg in the campaign for Skechers’ 2023 Super Bowl commercial. COURTESY OF SKECHERS

In the commercial, Snoop can be seen with a packed day, which includes handing out newspapers, performing a concert before screaming fans and giving a dog a haircut, all while wearing his Skechers Hands-Free Slip Ins. The concept of the commercial centers around how the signature sneaker conveniently fits into every part of his day. It even features cameos from other A-list stars, including Howie Long, Tony Romo and Snoop’s close friend and cohost Martha Stewart.

Romo pops into the commercial during a scene where Snoop is coaching a little league football team and the former quarterback throws the ball so hard he knocks a kid over. Stewart makes an appearance while the rapper is lounging in what looks like the Oval Office and she asks him, “Hey Snoop, how do you do all of this stuff?” to which he credits Skechers.

Snoop Dogg in the campaign for Skechers’ 2023 Super Bowl commercial. COURTESY OF SKECHERS

“I’m a man of the people. I’m excited to partner with Skechers, who always brings something for everyone — just like me,” Snoop said in a statement. “In this commercial, I got together with some of my friends, who also all have very active lifestyles and want to be stylish and comfortable at the same time, which we can do with Skechers. They’re shoes for all walks of life.”

Ahead of the 57th Super Bowl game, a slew of commercials set to air during the coveted sport event have been released. Among them is Doritos showcasing Meghan Trainor, Rakuten featuring Alicia Silverstone and E.l.f. Cosmetics featuring Jennifer Coolidge.