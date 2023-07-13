×
Sofia Carson Channels Goddess Inspiration in Red Giambattista Valli Dress at Ischia Global Fest 2023

The annual summer film event brings together various members of the film industry.

Sofia Carson arrived for Day Four of Ischia Global Fest 2023 in Ischia, Italy, on Wednesday in a dramatic red Giambattista Valli gown with a crystal floral accents on the shoulders that attached a sweeping cape with a long train. Carson coordinated the look with ruby-red pointy-toe shoes.

Sofia Carson Pixmedia/ MEGA

The Ischia Global Fest is an annual film festival that takes place on the Isle of Ischia, just a few miles off of Naples and Capri. The event began in 2003 and attracts filmmakers and musicians across the globe. At this year’s festival, Carson took home the Global Music Award.

Sofia Carson Pixmedia/ MEGA

Carson began her acting career with a guest role on Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally.” Her role on the show eventually led to her being cast in another Disney project, “Descendants,” where she received recognition for playing the daughter of the Evil Queen in the movie musical franchise. She reprised her role in both of the “Descendants” sequels “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3.” Carson made her singing debut with the soundtrack for the movie franchise in 2015 for the first film.

Following her role in “Descendants,” the actress released her first single, “Rotten to the Core.” After signing with Hollywood Records in 2016, Carson continued pursuing music, releasing a single, “Love is the Name.” At the 95th Academy Awards, she performed the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” written by Diane Warren from the film “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Outside of music and acting, Carson has also flexed her muscle as a brand ambassador. In 2020, Revlon signed the singer and actress as a brand ambassador. Carson is also a UNICEF supporter and has traveled to Brazil with the organization and has spoken in support of its Keeping Girls in School Act.

