×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Moschino Reorganization Weighs on Aeffe Q1 Performance

Fashion

Chanel Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Business

Shopping With a Robot, Google Testing New AI-powered Search

Sofia Richie Wears White Blazer Minidress With Pink Plumes at Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

Richie recently married recording industry executive Elliot Grainge.

at the Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Richie at the Chanel resort 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Sofia Richie appeared at Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Other stars at the event included Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner.

Richie wore a white short suit by the luxury label. Her tweed blazer featured plumes of pastel feathers, while her shorts included lace trim. The ensemble debuted on the runway during Chanel’s spring 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

at the Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Richie at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Richie’s accessories included a miniature purse, black and white T-strap pumps and earrings in the shape of Chanel’s trademark CC logo. She worked with stylist Liat Baruch to put together her look.

Related Galleries

Pati Dubroff created Richie’s makeup look, which included pink lips and dark eyeliner. Dubroff paints several celebrity faces, including Elizabeth Olsen, Kirsten Dunst and Priyanka Chopra.

Richie wore her dirty blond tresses in a slicked-back half-updo, courtesy of hairstylist Yuichi Ishida.

at the Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the Chanel cruise 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Richie’s husband, recording executive Elliot Grainge, was by her side at the event. Richie and Grainge, who have been together since 2021, married in late April. The bride wore three custom dresses by Chanel for the occasion, which was held in Antibes, France.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show, designed by creative director Virginie Viard, was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America happens to be on strike. Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning were among the celebrities in attendance at the show, which also featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Hot Summer Bags

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sofia Richie Wears White Minidress and Plumes at Chanel's Resort Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad