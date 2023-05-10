Sofia Richie Wears White Blazer Minidress With Pink Plumes at Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

Sofia Richie appeared at Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Other stars at the event included Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner.

Richie wore a white short suit by the luxury label. Her tweed blazer featured plumes of pastel feathers, while her shorts included lace trim. The ensemble debuted on the runway during Chanel’s spring 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

Sofia Richie at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Richie’s accessories included a miniature purse, black and white T-strap pumps and earrings in the shape of Chanel’s trademark CC logo. She worked with stylist Liat Baruch to put together her look.

Pati Dubroff created Richie’s makeup look, which included pink lips and dark eyeliner. Dubroff paints several celebrity faces, including Elizabeth Olsen, Kirsten Dunst and Priyanka Chopra.

Richie wore her dirty blond tresses in a slicked-back half-updo, courtesy of hairstylist Yuichi Ishida.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the Chanel cruise 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Richie’s husband, recording executive Elliot Grainge, was by her side at the event. Richie and Grainge, who have been together since 2021, married in late April. The bride wore three custom dresses by Chanel for the occasion, which was held in Antibes, France.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show, designed by creative director Virginie Viard, was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America happens to be on strike. Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning were among the celebrities in attendance at the show, which also featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.