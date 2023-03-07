×
Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The media personality and her sister donned preppy looks for Chanel's latest runway show.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are seen heading to 'the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week' on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 66 Photos

Sofia Richie arrived at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, in plaid, matching with her sister Nicole Richie.

To support the brand in unveiling its fall 2023 runway show, Sofia Richie wore a blue plaid check dress with Chanel interlocking C logo buttons, a Chanel interlocking C logo belt, mesh heels with a black cap toe and a bow with interlocking Chanel Cs and a chain strap quilted handbag.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are seen heading to 'the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week' on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are seen heading to the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. GC Images

Nicole coordinated in a blue plaid check jumpsuit with interlocking Chanel C logo statement buttons, a coordinating Chanel signature tweed jacket, a chain strap handle bag modeled after a Chanel makeup compact and black Christian Louboutin heels.

When Sofia Richie is not attending fashion shows, she is busy with her role in the beauty industry. In October, Sofia Richie was tapped as the beauty director for Nudestix in a first-of-its-kind partnership for the brand.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Sofia Richie attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Sofia Richie attends the Chanel fall show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Getty Images

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Celebrities at the show included Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldaña, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penélope Cruz.

Paris Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.

Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel PFW Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel PFW Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel PFW Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel PFW Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

