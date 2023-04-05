Sofia Vergara Sparkles in Plunging Crystal-embellished Corset on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

Sofia Vergara walked the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles, taking an elevated casual approach to dressing.

Vergara wore a navy corset top with an allover sequin pattern and a pair of Laura Basci wide-leg navy pants. She accessorized with oversize sunglasses and jewelry from Nicole Rose, XIV Karats, David Webb and Jared Leher, including blue gemstone and diamond bracelets, earrings and a ring.

Vergara achieved household name status thanks to her role on the popular ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” which garnered her nominations for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and 11 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

Outside of acting and television, Vergara has found multiple endeavors from apparel to furniture. In 2011, she began designing a clothing line for Kmart. In 2013, she created an affordable furniture line with Rooms to Go. In 2014, Vergara launched her first fragrance, Sofia by Sofia Vergara. She has since released four more fragrances.

Sofia Vergara at the premiere of “America’s Got Talent” season 18. Todd Williamson/NBC

The actress is also a known lover of beauty and cosmetics. In February 2021, WWD reported that Vergara would launch a new beauty venture. She hired Chris Salgardo, the former president of Kiehl’s, as her chief executive officer. The beauty line is a partnership between Vergara, her business partner Luis Balaguer and Spain-based pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs.

The actress joined the judges’ panel of “America’s Got Talent” for the first time on season 15. The new season of the show, which premieres on May 30 on NBC, began filming auditions on March 25.