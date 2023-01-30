Sophie Turner Does Statement Red Magda Butrym Look for Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Sophie Turner arrived at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles for the Jonas Brothers, wearing a brightly colored ensemble.

In honor of her husband, Joe Jonas, and his band with brothers Nick and Kevin being honored with a star on the iconic sidewalk, the actress wore a red jacket with asymmetrical ruffle detail and matching high-waisted red pants from Magda Butrym. She coordinated the look with a pair of red pointed-toe heels.

Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where The Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles Michael Buckner for Variety

For makeup, Turner went for an elevated daytime look featuring a nude matte lip, and a subtle touch of blush and mascara. For hair, she opted for a middle part in a straightened style.

In contrast, her husband wore a blue blazer with a wide double-notch lapel, a light blue shirt and brown pants from Fendi‘s spring 2023 collection. He coordinated the look with black loafers.

Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where The Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Fendi’s spring 2023 collection drew inspiration from the idea of free-time clothing. The collection was described as bohemian with a sense of ease.

The Jonas Brothers and Turner were also joined by Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife, Daniella Jonas. In addition to the Jonas Brothers’ spouses, the music trio was also joined by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder and writer and producer Jon Bellion.

Joe Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

During the ceremony, the musicians thanked their family, friends and fans for their success throughout the years. The brothers have been making music for close to two decades. The band started in 2005. Their first album from 2006, “It’s About Time,” helped catapult them to stardom and set them on their course for music success. The brothers have also pursued their own solo projects and acting roles too.