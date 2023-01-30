×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Sophie Turner Does Statement Red Magda Butrym Look for Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

The actress appeared in support of her husband, Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Sophie Turner arrived at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles for the Jonas Brothers, wearing a brightly colored ensemble.

In honor of her husband, Joe Jonas, and his band with brothers Nick and Kevin being honored with a star on the iconic sidewalk, the actress wore a red jacket with asymmetrical ruffle detail and matching high-waisted red pants from Magda Butrym. She coordinated the look with a pair of red pointed-toe heels.

Sophie Turner red outfit at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where The Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

For makeup, Turner went for an elevated daytime look featuring a nude matte lip, and a subtle touch of blush and mascara. For hair, she opted for a middle part in a straightened style.

Related Galleries

In contrast, her husband wore a blue blazer with a wide double-notch lapel, a light blue shirt and brown pants from Fendi‘s spring 2023 collection. He coordinated the look with black loafers.

Sophie Turner red hair and outfit at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner at the star ceremony where The Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Fendi’s spring 2023 collection drew inspiration from the idea of free-time clothing. The collection was described as bohemian with a sense of ease.

The Jonas Brothers and Turner were also joined by Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife, Daniella Jonas. In addition to the Jonas Brothers’ spouses, the music trio was also joined by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder and writer and producer Jon Bellion.

Joe Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Joe Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

During the ceremony, the musicians thanked their family, friends and fans for their success throughout the years. The brothers have been making music for close to two decades. The band started in 2005. Their first album from 2006, “It’s About Time,” helped catapult them to stardom and set them on their course for music success. The brothers have also pursued their own solo projects and acting roles too.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Hot Summer Bags

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sophie Turner Does Bold Red Look for Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad