Standout Looks From the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Gabrielle Union, Michelle Yeoh and More

This year’s Independent Spirit Awards saw plenty of star power on the red carpet, with nominees Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many other stars.

With winter awards season culminating with the Oscars on Sunday, celebrities are wrapping up the season by bringing their A-game to the red carpet. From Gucci to Aliette, brands are bedazzling award-show nominees to close out the season, and stars at The Independent Spirit Awards 2023 on Saturday were no exception.

WWD has rounded up some of the standout looks from Saturday’s ceremony.

Gabrielle Union

Actress and wife of NBA player Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, who was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her role in “The Inspection,” sparkled on this year’s red carpet. She selected a purple sequin-embroidered jacket and skirt set, platform heels and a mini Jackie 1961 bag — all from Gucci.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Michelle Yeoh

Also in Gucci, Michelle Yeoh, who won the award for Best Leading Performance for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” wore a custom royal-blue velvet gown with plissé ruffles in the shape of oversized flowers. Yeoh has had a successful award season, also winning the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Leading Role and the Golden Globe for Best Actress Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson took home the award for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series for her show “Abbott Elementary.” She took to the red carpet and stage in shining style wearing a yellow gown with a corset pattern bodice and a feather trim skirt from Aliette.

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jodie Turner-Smith

Brunson wasn’t the only actress enjoying a feather moment on the red carpet. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith wore a pink and light blue bedazzled feather dress from Elie Saab Couture. She sparkled down to her shoes, which were embellished with rhinestones.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Getty Images

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards celebrated outstanding achievement in independent film, TV and artists in 2022. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj on March 4 in Santa Monica, California, presenters included Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith and Austin Butler.