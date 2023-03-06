×
Louis Vuitton Celebrates France, From French Horns to Flags

The Street Style Popping Up During Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Standout Looks From the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Charli D’Amelio, Halle Bailey and More

The award show, with Charli D’Amelio as one of its hosts, was attended by many stars including Dove Cameron, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland.

Charli D’Amelio at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Lil Uzi Vert at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bebe Rexha at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, and Tim Weatherspoon at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, held Friday in Los Angeles, honored excellence in entertainment — as determined by young fans.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the program — now in its 43rd year — featured appearances by Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland. “Transformers’” leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award. Bebe Rexha and Lil Baby were among the performers.

On the red carpet, the stars brought looks by Alex Perry, Lapointe, Lili Blanc and more designer brands. Here, WWD rounds up some of the standout outfits from the red carpet.

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Miranda Cosgrove brought the touch of spring to the award show, donning an Alex Perry strapless gown with a slight drape in the skirt. She paired the look with gold stiletto sandals. The actress, who starred as the witty little sister in the “Drake & Josh” series, made her leading role on Nickelodeon show “iCarly.” Cosgrove worked with celebrity stylist Jessica Paster on her look.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Bebe Rexha at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Bebe Rexha opted for denim and sparkles, wearing a custom Rio Warner jumpsuit with shimmering additions. The jumpsuit, which featured a flared leg, cinched the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer at her waist. The singer perfumed at the award show, wearing a silver metallic jumpsuit. She’s also gearing up to go on the “Best F*n Night of My Life Tour,” with dates starting in May.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Halle Bailey at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Halle Bailey arrived at the award show in a full LaPointe ensemble, which featured a cutout bodysuit and a pair of sleek trousers. Both items were in the color spring melon. She coordinated her look with gold jewelry and wore a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Kelly Rowland at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Kelly Rowland arrived on the orange carpet for the award show in a similar-colored outfit, including a dazzling burnt orange blazer by Lili Blanc. She paired the look with the Coût De La Liberté super High Super Bells jeans with slight rips in the knees and a white strappy bralette with a cutout in the center. Her hair was styled in a wavy blunt cut bob with brown highlights.

