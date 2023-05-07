×
Stella McCartney Performs Spoken Word Poem on Conservation at Coronation Concert in Fiery-red Oversized Blazer

The fashion designer performed an original spoken word piece.

Stella McCartney on stage at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
Stella McCartney attended King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. The fashion designer performed an original spoken word piece about one of the monarch’s favorite causes: conservation.

On the red carpet, McCartney sported an oversized plaid blazer from her own line. It debuted on the runway during London Fashion Week as part of McCartney’s fall 2023 collection.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Stella McCartney poses backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Ian West - Pool / Getty Images)
Stella McCartney at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

She wore the jacket, which features exaggerated shoulders, over faux leather leggings. The designer accessorized with a pair of black heeled booties.

On stage, McCartney changed into a bright red version of the double-breasted blazer, which she styled over a black sheer polka-dotted tights.

McCartney is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, and is known for not using leather, feathers, skin or fur in her collections. Her brand has been around since 2001.

McCartney and King Charles have worked together on environmental projects in the past, and she was rewarded with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire honor.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Stella McCartney on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Stella McCartney on stage at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, followed the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

