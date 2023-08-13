×
Steve Lacy Goes Incognito in Oversized Turtleneck and Trousers at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event

Lacy was one of the evening's honorees.

Steve Lacy attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday. The trade magazine awarded Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and Noah Schnapp for their impact on the entertainment industry.

For the occasion, Lacy sported an oversized black turtleneck and baggy trousers, which he paired with mesh gloves and a pair of large sunglasses.

Steve Lacy at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“It’s giving introvert,” Lacy joked on the carpet. “I’ve been in the studio every day, and then today suddenly I’m around a bunch of people, so I’m really shy.”

At the event, Lacy mingled with fellow celebrity guests including singer Gayle and actress Rachel Sennott.

Lacy’s second album, “Gemini Rights,” debuted last summer. The LP earned him a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2023.

In a profile with Variety, Lacy dropped hints about his upcoming music. “I’m making something completely new” he said. “It’s still me, but… it’s way different.”

Steve Lacy at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lacy’s androgynous style has caught the attention of the fashion crowd. The singer has fronted campaigns for Jacquemus, Marc Jacobs’ Heaven and the luxury e-tailer Farfetch. He’s also become a favorite of Saint Laurent, sitting front row at the label’s fall 2023 shows at Paris Fashion Week and sporting several of creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s designs.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music.

