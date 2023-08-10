Storm Reid Elevates Summer Style in Dissh Ombre-striped Maxi Dress During Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Panel

Storm Reid added a playful patterned spin to summer dressing while attending the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on Tuesday, embracing a colorful look by Dissh.

To speak at a panel for “Jazzy Jumpers” during the event, Reid opted for an ombre-printed midi dress with a scoop V-shaped neckline. Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and minimalist black heels completed the young actress’s breezy look.

Storm Reid Getty Images for MVAAFF

When it comes to creating her outfits, the star usually works with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, whose clients include Ayesha Curry, Dwyane Wade and Sabrina Carpenter.

“Jazzy Jumpers” is an upcoming documentary about the Brooklyn-based Double Dutch Team and their rise to success. The project, which just wrapped production, includes Reid and her mother Robyn Simpson as producers.

Along with producing, Reid has starred in “Missing,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Euphoria.” One of her most renowned roles is in Netflix‘s “When They See Us,” which earned her an Emmy nomination and was directed by Ava DuVernay.

Storm Reid Getty Images for MVAAFF

The star has also been making more ventures on the fashion front, and recently debuted a collaborative project with New Balance. Inspired by Reid’s hometown of Atlanta, the Aug. 4 drop centered around the Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 sneaker.

Held from Aug. 4-12, the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival showcases a range of diverse Black cinematic works.