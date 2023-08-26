×
August 26, 2023

Joe Keery Makes Himself at Home

Wrist Aficionados: Guram Gvasalia

The Most Powerful Founders Who Are Redefining Beauty

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Plays With Proportions, Patterns and Retro Style Inspiration for WWD Weekend

The "Stranger Things" actor sports suits by Gucci, Alexander McQueen and more.

Joe Keery for WWD, stranger things actor, style
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Joe Keery fronts the August issue of WWD Weekend, WWD’s consumer-facing magazine. The actor and musician appears in an editorial photographed by Kevin Sinclair, with WWD’s style director, Alex Badia, dressing Keery in a series of sleek suits by Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

In an interview with Eye editor Leigh Nordstrom, the “Stranger Things” star discusses entering the next phase of his career as Netflix’s hit sci-fi series draws to a close. “[‘Stranger Things’] has changed the way that I feel like I will approach choosing things or pursuing things in the future,” Keery says. “I’m just really focusing in on the things that are exciting and challenging.”

Ahead, a closer look at Keery’s WWD editorial.

Avant-Garde Suiting

Rick Owens’ Mohair Broken Twill 73CMS soft jacket and cotton silk duchesse Dirt Cooper pants with Celine’s viscose turtleneck.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears a Rick Owens Mohair Broken Twill 73CMS soft jacket and cotton silk duchesse Dirt Cooper pants over a viscose turtleneck by Celine.

’80s Throwback

Celine’s lambskin jacket, Willy Chavarria’s sheer chiffon shirt and Bally’s wool trousers. Bally boots; Celine belt.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears a Celine lambskin aviator jacket, a Willy Chavarria sheer chiffon shirt and pinstriped wool trousers by Bally. He accessorizes with Bally boots and a thin Celine belt with a concho-inspired buckle.

Gucci Goes West

Gucci’s wool suit and Officine Générale’s viscose button-down. Thom Browne bow tie; Bally boots.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears a Gucci wool suit with rhinestone embellishments and Officine Générale’s white viscose button-down. A Thom Browne bowtie and Bally wingtip boots complete Keery’s cosmopolitan cowboy ensemble.

Rebel Without a Cause

Courrèges’ vinyl blazer, Valentino’s wool trousers and Dior’s silk muslin tank top. Celine boots.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery puts a formal twist James Dean’s signature uniform in a vinyl Courrèges blazer, Valentino wool trousers and a muslin scoop neck tank top by Dior. The actor added a pair of Celine boots with silver cap toe details.

Pattern Play

Alexander McQueen’s wool suit and Celine’s viscose shirt. Celine boots; Ferragamo tie; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding watch in 18-karat yellow gold case with turquoise dial and yellow gold applied hour-markers.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears Alexander McQueen’s houndstooth wool suit with a viscose Celine shirt. The actor’s accessories include Celine boots, a Ferragamo tie and a Royal Oak self-winding watch by Audemars Piguet, which features an 18-karat yellow gold case, a turquoise dial and yellow gold applied hour-markers.

Great Lengths

Balenciaga’s deconstructed coat and double-front pants, both in wool.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears Balenciaga’s deconstructed coat and double-front pants, both in wool.

Risky Business

Saint Laurent’s coat, blazer and pants all in wool, with Second/Layer’s cotton T- shirt. Bally boots; Akoni sunglasses; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding watch in 18-karat yellow gold case with turquoise dial.
Joe Keery for WWD. Kevin Sinclair/WWD

Keery wears a wool trenchcoat, blazer and pants by Saint Laurent with Second/Layer’s cotton T-shirt. Bally boots, Akoni sunglasses and an Audemars Piguet watch round out his sophisticated uniform.

Joe Keery Suits Up With Playful Patterns and Proportions for WWD Weekend

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

