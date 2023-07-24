Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Wears Versace at Lollapalooza Paris 2023 in Black Tie and Red Terrycloth Jacket

Hyunjin of the K-pop group Stray Kids took the stage during Lollapalooza 2023 in Paris, on Friday, wearing Versace for the first day of the annual music festival.

One of Hyunjin’s looks included a heritage shirt in heavy cotton poplin with buckle detailing. The look, completed with a black tie and logo belt, was from Versace’s fall 2023 collection.

Hyunjin of Stray Kids at the Lollapalooza Paris 2023. Getty Images

WWD characterized Versace’s fall 2023 lineup as “a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black.” The collection debuted in Los Angeles just ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards.

During the performance, Hyunjin changed into a custom-made look inspired by the La Vacanza 2023 collection that featured a red jacquard terrycloth short-sleeve shirt with Medusa Heritage buttons and matching pants.

Hyunjin of Stray Kids at the Lollapalooza Paris 2023. courtesy photo

WWD characterized Versace’s La Vacanza collection as a pop-colored collection recalling house codes from the ’90s. The collection was codesigned with singer Dua Lipa.

Hyunjin was recently named an ambassador for Versace and will front Versace’s 2023 holiday campaign. The singer’s appointment as brand ambassador marked Versace’s first push into tapping into K-pop stars.

“I’m so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together,” Hyunjin said in a statement. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the house’s truly amazing heritage and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude. I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with her,” he added.

Stray Kids is one of the headlining acts for the three-day Lollapalooza music festival in Paris. The K-pop boy band was formed in 2017 through the namesake reality show by JYP Entertainment.