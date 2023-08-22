Streamy Awards 2023: Performers, Presenters and How to Watch

As dates for awards season continue to shift amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, one award show is set to return at full speed: the Streamy Awards. Celebrating the best and brightest influencers and digital creators of today’s internet landscape, the annual ceremony is set to take place on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

2023 Streamy Award performers Icona Pop. COURTESY OF THE STREAMY AWARDS

Hosted by MatPat, the internet-themed award show will feature performances by high-intensity duo Icona Pop, celebrity appearances and awards presented by some of the most viral internet stars.

“Right now, we’re at an inflection point for the industry, so we’ve designed this year’s show to embody all the wild and weird moments that have defined the last fifteen years of digital content. It’s both a time of nostalgia as well as looking ahead to the future, and as a result, this year’s show will have something for everyone…a Greatest Hits of Online Video, if you will,” MatPat said in a statement.

Who are the presenters of the Streamy Awards 2023?

2023 Streamy Award presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg. COURTESY OF THE STREAMY AWARDS

This year’s Streamy Awards tapped a slew of stars to present its categories, including Chris Olsen, Delaney Rowe, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Pinkydoll and Druski.

Amelia Dimoldenberg will join Blogilates and Brandon Rogers in presenting three creators with the Streamys Creator Honors, a tradition in which previous Streamys winners recognize the new and upcoming talent that has inspired millions. Dimoldenberg is the popular host of the YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date,” which has featured Jack Harlow, The Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lawrence.

Who are the performers of the Streamy Awards 2023?

2023 Streamy Award performer Armani White. COURTESY OF THE STREAMY AWARDS

Swedish group Icona Pop will hit the stage at the 2023 Streamy Awards. The electro-pop duo will perform their new single “Fall In Love” from their upcoming album “Club Romantech,” along with their viral hit 2012 “I Love It.”

In addition, hip-hop artist and Streamy Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award nominee Armani White will also perform. White’s single “Billie Eilish” went viral on TikTok in 2022. Past performers that have hit the Streamy Awards stage include Alessia Cara, Doja Cat, Future, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim Petras, Mäneskin, and Normani.

How to stream the 2023 Streamy Awards?

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the 2023 Streamy Awards will premiere on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST and be available to watch live on www.youtube.com/streamys.