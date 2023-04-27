Streamy Awards 2023 Reveal Summer Date, New Category and Are Open for Submissions

Largely coined as the creator community’s biggest night, the 13th annual Streamy Awards will premiere on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

This year marks a new summer date for the awards show, which has been held in December since 2019. Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the awards show brings together the internet’s most renowned creators. (Dick Clark Productions, like WWD, is owned by Penske Media Corp.)

Liv Swearingen, Dom Brack, Pierson Wodzynski and Brent Azelart at the 2022 Streamy Awards COURTESY OF THE STREAMYS

“Summer Streamys will be a vibe,” Drew Baldwin, the Streamy Awards founder and Tubefilter chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Awards

The 2023 Streamy Awards will feature a range of categories including food, lifestyle and news. This year, in collaboration with Rolling Stone, the Streamys launched an award called “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year,” which is set to honor songs that dominated content creation on social media.

“Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the StreamyAwards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership.”

The Creator of the Year, Streamer of the Year and Breakout Streamer awards are some of the most notable recognitions.

Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg at the 2022 Streamy Awards. COURTESY OF THE STREAMYS

Who are the Nominees?

Nominations for all award categories will be revealed in July. Charli D’Amelio, who has more than 150 million followers on TikTok, won the 2022 Lifestyle Streamy. Bob the Drag Queen, Bretman Rock and Jay Shetty were among the other creators featured at the 2022 awards.

Submissions

Submissions for the Streamys are now open at streamys.org. The deadline to submit is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Thanks to global social media technology company Viral Nation, submissions are free for creators this year.

How to Watch for Free

Streaming channels for the 2023 Streamy Awards have yet to be released. Last year, the show streamed on host Airrack’s YouTube channel, which marked a first for the Streamys.