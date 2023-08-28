The Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Influencers Try Out Fall Trends Including Quiet Luxury, Metallics and Shiny Embellishments

The 13th annual Streamy Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday. The ceremony celebrates social media’s biggest stars across various platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. Gaming vlogger MatPat hosted this year’s awards, which also featured performances from Icona Pop and Armani White.

On the red carpet, influencers put personal touches on some of this season’s hottest trends. TikToker Dylan Mulvaney sported one of fall’s signature shades — red — which could be spotted on the runways of Valentino and Ferragamo, among others, earlier this year. Meanwhile, YouTuber Tana Mongeau embraced the quiet luxury aesthetic spawned by Gwyneth Paltrow and “Succession,” wearing a minimalist all-black ensemble.

Here, WWD recaps some of the best looks at this year’s Streamy Awards.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Mulvaney, who won her first Streamy for Breakout Creator, gave Old Hollywood style an update in a red minidress with a large bow embellishment. The influencer accessorized with a diamond choker, drop earrings, a crystallized flap bag and sparkling scarlet mules. Mulvaney completed her look with a silver sparkly manicure.

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Bella Poarch combined two of this season’s standout styles, sheer fabrics and shiny embellishments, in an animal print halter gown by Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long. The TikTok star paired her ensemble with mesh opera gloves, Le Silla patent leather boots and a top handle purse by Sophia Webster.

Icona Pop

Icona Pop at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Ahead of the electronic duo’s Streamys performance, Icona Pop walked the carpet in dueling ’80s-inspired looks. Caroline Hjelt sported a cutout minidress with bold shoulders, while Aino Jawo took on the tailoring trend in an oversize double-breasted blazer.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Mongeau, who presented at the awards show, kept it classic in a sleek cutout column gown by Mônot.

Hila Klein

Hila Klein at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Podcaster and Teddy Fresh designer Hila Klein gave metallics a spin in a draped fuchsia dress with a thigh-high slit. She added on a pair of crystallized sandals and a mini neon top handle purse.