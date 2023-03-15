Law Roach’s Standout Looks on Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion and More

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has made his mark on the fashion industry, outfitting Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Celine Dion and Zendaya, to name a few.

On Tuesday, in a post to his official Instagram page, he surprised many by announcing his retirement and mentioning his “cup is empty.”

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out,” part of Roach’s caption read.

In his decade-long styling career, Roach has garnered many accomplishments, including securing the first CFDA styling award in 2022. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Roach’s standout styling moments. Read on for more.

Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Celine Dion was outfitted by Roach for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she made an ethereal arrival in a Stéphane Rolland haute couture gown. The dress had a deep neckline with a geometric detail on her torso and a voluminous balloon-like feature on her shoulders.

Zendaya at the Met Gala on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

In one of Roach and Zendaya’s most popular collaborations, the actress arrived at the 2019 Met Gala embracing the full camp theme, channeling Cinderella. She wore a gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger and at the swipe of Roach’s wand, who joined Zendaya at the event, her dress glowed.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of Focus Features’ “Emma” on Feb. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the premiere of “Emma,” Roach styled Anya Taylor-Joy in a vintage Bob Mackie wedding gown from his personal archive. The regal number featured a Victorian-style silhouette, with beaded additions and a delicate neckpiece. Taylor-Joy starred in the 2020 film, which aligned with her outfit, in which she portrayed a character from the Georgian and Regency era.

Kerry Washington at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Roach outfitted Washington in an officewear-themed Altuzarra ensemble with an alluring twist. It featured a black blazer, a thigh-high black skirt and a shimmering body chain in lieu of a shirt.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ariana Grande went big to the 2020 Grammy Awards, arriving in a strapless gray Giambattista Valli gown. Styled by Roach, Grande’s gown featured larger-than-life tiers of ruffles and she paired them with matching opera gloves.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked to Roach to style her for her first red-carpet appearance of 2023. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, the Grammy-winning rapper wore a custom strapless Bach Mai gown with a mermaid fit and a peekaboo corset mesh bra detail on her chest.