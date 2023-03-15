×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Italy’s OVS Dips Its Toes in U.S. With Piombo

Accessories

Ashley Park Returns to Broadway Roots in New Skechers Campaign

Business

Amiri Taps Burberry Executive as Its New CEO

Law Roach’s Standout Looks on Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion and More

The stylist announced his retirement on Tuesday after a decade-long career of outfitting some of the biggest stars.

Law Roach at the 2022 Webby Awards in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
View ALL 11 Photos

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has made his mark on the fashion industry, outfitting Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Celine Dion and Zendaya, to name a few.

On Tuesday, in a post to his official Instagram page, he surprised many by announcing his retirement and mentioning his “cup is empty.”

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out,” part of Roach’s caption read.

Related Galleries

In his decade-long styling career, Roach has garnered many accomplishments, including securing the first CFDA styling award in 2022. Here, WWD takes a closer look at Roach’s standout styling moments. Read on for more.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 in Las Vegas.
Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Celine Dion was outfitted by Roach for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she made an ethereal arrival in a Stéphane Rolland haute couture gown. The dress had a deep neckline with a geometric detail on her torso and a voluminous balloon-like feature on her shoulders.

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City.
Zendaya at the Met Gala on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

In one of Roach and Zendaya’s most popular collaborations, the actress arrived at the 2019 Met Gala embracing the full camp theme, channeling Cinderella. She wore a gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger and at the swipe of Roach’s wand, who joined Zendaya at the event, her dress glowed.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of Focus Features' "Emma." on Feb. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of Focus Features’ “Emma” on Feb. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the premiere of “Emma,” Roach styled Anya Taylor-Joy in a vintage Bob Mackie wedding gown from his personal archive. The regal number featured a Victorian-style silhouette, with beaded additions and a delicate neckpiece. Taylor-Joy starred in the 2020 film, which aligned with her outfit, in which she portrayed a character from the Georgian and Regency era. 

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.
Kerry Washington at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Roach outfitted Washington in an officewear-themed Altuzarra ensemble with an alluring twist. It featured a black blazer, a thigh-high black skirt and a shimmering body chain in lieu of a shirt.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ariana Grande went big to the 2020 Grammy Awards, arriving in a strapless gray Giambattista Valli gown. Styled by Roach, Grande’s gown featured larger-than-life tiers of ruffles and she paired them with matching opera gloves.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked to Roach to style her for her first red-carpet appearance of 2023. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, the Grammy-winning rapper wore a custom strapless Bach Mai gown with a mermaid fit and a peekaboo corset mesh bra detail on her chest.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad