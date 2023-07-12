Sue Bird Goes Sheer in Gucci Lace Suit With Romantic Details for ESPYs 2023 Red Carpet

Sue Bird attended the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The former WNBA player embraced one of this season’s biggest trends, sheer fabrics, in a Gucci pocket-front suit with floral lace details. See-through styles have recently been spotted on the runways of Prada, LaQuan Smith and Rick Owens, with stars like Dua Lipa and Ice Spice taking transparent dressing to the red carpet.

Bird accessorized her tan two-piece set with layered diamond necklaces and rings, as well as a pair of Maison Margiela’s trademark Tabi split-toe Oxfords.

Sue Bird attends the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Bird formerly played for the Seattle Storm, and is considered one of the greatest players in WNBA history. She’s also been on the United States national women’s basketball team, scoring a total of five Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2020.

Bird’s fiancée, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, is also a star athlete. Bird and Rapinoe, who have been together since 2017, were the first gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

Sue Bird attends the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, also known as the ESPYs, are back for a 31st year. Founded in 1993, the ESPYs celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year.

The 2023 ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.

Lil Wayne and H.E.R. will perform at the event, with the former opening the show and the singing her track “The Journey” as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Jim Valvano’s V Foundation, which benefits cancer research. MVPs including Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Mike Tyson and Damar Hamlin will present awards during the ceremony.