BTS’ Suga Dons Monochromatic Look for Valentino’s Haute Couture Show

Suga of BTS arrived at Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture show on Jan. 25 wearing a monochromatic ensemble.

To support the brand as they unveiled their latest couture offerings, the K-pop star wore a light brown suit over a camel blouse with a long bow necktie. He coordinated the look with beige shoes. He also accessorized with a statement hardware necklace.

Earlier this month, Suga was announced as a Valentino ambassador. Suga became an official member of Di.Vas earlier this month, an acronym Valentino created for their brand ambassadors that stands for Different Values.

Suga attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli described the K-pop star as “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion,” when the house unveiled the ambassadorship.

Suga will front the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, dedicated to the brand’s menswear staples. Suga’s fellow BTS brand member Jimin recently garnered a brand ambassadorship of his own with Dior. In 2021, the entire BTS group modeled for Louis Vuitton.

Suga attends the Valentino couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25. Getty Images

He’s already proven an excellent addition to Valentino’s roster for expanding the brand’s fanbase. Hundreds of BTS fans lined up on the Pont Alexandre III bridge to watch his arrival and cheer for him.

Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show was described as partywear for the post-lockdown set. The 89 looks in the collection drew inspiration from the ‘80s and old-school glamour.

“To me, couture is relevant when it talks to a lot of people, when you can deliver your message in a very bold way and I felt during these seasons that the young generation are really touched by couture,” Piccioli explained to WWD in a preview.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes today. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.